Morning Report: Dustin Poirier open to Justin Gaethje rematch: ‘It’s a fight that makes me nervous’

Dustin Poirier is ready to make some more highlights.

If there’s a violenceweight champion, Poirier has proven to be the rightful title owner after numerous thrilling victories and fights in recent years. “The Diamond” has fought a who's who during his current lightweight run, beginning in 2015 and established himself as one of MMA’s best to never win an undisputed title (as of yet). The journey to said opportunities has been must-see, however, and one of his all-time best encounters came against Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje’s 2018 fourth-round TKO loss to Poirier acted as a real turning point for “The Highlight,” leading him to a 6-2 record since with his lone defeats coming against former champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. Aside from his last two successful wars against Michael Chandler and most recently Rafael Fiziev this past weekend at UFC 286, Gaethje has been putting on masterclasses and wants redemption against Poirier.

“It’s a fight that makes me nervous,” Poirier told FanSided MMA of a Gaethje rematch. “When I hear a name and I get nervous it’s motivation — same thing with Chandler. When I heard Chandler’s name when they called me with Michael Chandler, I was nervous because I knew the dangers of those kinds of fights and that’s what motivates me.

“Same thing with Justin. If they do call me and he’s the name that they say, maybe it happens. We’ll see.”

Continuing to bask in the glory of his triumphant third-round rear-naked choke submission of Chandler at UFC 281 this past November, Poirier is still awaiting a call from the UFC regarding what’s next. “The Diamond” is happy and content on the sidelines right now, but does want to be more active than just fighting once per year — something he’s only done twice in his 14-fight career in 2020 and 2022.

A summer return would be ideal for the 34-year-old Poirier no matter the opponent. In his perfect dream scenario, the Louisiana native would get to fight at home for only the second time in his UFC career.

“That was a suggestion,” Poirier said of his recent tweet about a possible UFC New Orleans event. “Come back to Louisiana. Let’s go to the city, let’s throw some hands.

“I’ve only fought for the UFC once in New Orleans. Last time they were there was like 2015 [when I fought Yancy Medeiros]. But I’m a businessman and we’ll see what kind of pay-per-view opportunities we have.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Check.

Highlight.

Front kick to the face!! @ChitoVeraUFC's bringing his four fight win streak to #UFCSanAntonio on Saturday night! pic.twitter.com/rqF5G32iF6 — UFC (@ufc) March 22, 2023

Lol, what.

Ural fighting face-offs are intense pic.twitter.com/HZWgFq0GZT — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) March 21, 2023

Let them fight.

It’s on sight when I see this clown pic.twitter.com/VYkgsPqUWa — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 21, 2023

I’ll be in Miami in a couple weeks keep that same energy I hope the clown of dada county shows his face https://t.co/veQa450yTK — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 21, 2023

Jon’s my brother I promise you he’s getting slapped just for disrespecting family https://t.co/veQa450yTK — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 21, 2023

Can’t wait for ufc 287 in Miami me and @Jon_Anik gonna be eating good pic.twitter.com/c55VakWVxP — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 21, 2023

I’ve already said it Me and Karen can fight and winner gets Leon in October https://t.co/XPvplESoMp — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 21, 2023

The reason why masvidal broke his face ..it’s bout to happen again pic.twitter.com/H7qKeGMHJU — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 21, 2023

Someone needs to check in on him he’s still concussed pic.twitter.com/5XNZjEJ0hs — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 21, 2023

Billy chimes in.

The irony of threatening someone (who’s not even a fighter) out of the cage, while simultaneously pressing charges against someone who did the same thing to you ‍♂️ https://t.co/v1OeFJEqDb — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 21, 2023

As does Gerald.

For clarity @bullyb170 is not racist and is one of the kindest most genuine human beings I know. And @Jon_Anik I’m in SoFlo and on the Miami card. If any unsavory characters in or out of the UFC actually approach you, hit me up and I’ll take out the trash for ya. — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) March 22, 2023

KKF.

Comes out Thursday March 23rd on @TVNZ pic.twitter.com/zmsnMVlnRF — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) March 22, 2023

Training begins.

FINAL THOUGHTS

If Poirier and Gaethje only fought each other for the rest of their careers, I would not complain.

This morning we re-introduce morning music! Bash my tastes at your leisure! Thanks as always for reading. Spread positivity and good vibes, and check in on each other, friends.

