Kyler Phillips, Darrius Flowers get temporary bans from NAC after positive drug tests for ostarine

Two UFC fighters received temporary suspensions from the Nevada Athletic Commission.

During Tuesday’s NAC monthly commission meeting, Kyler Phillips and Darrius Flowers received temporary bans after testing positive for ostarine, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM). Both fighters will receive official disciplinary hearings in either April or May before their formal suspensions will be determined.

Phillips hasn’t competed in over a year when he picked up a submission win over Marcelo Rojo at UFC 271 in February 2022. Phillips was scheduled to face Raphael Assuncao at UFC Las Vegas earlier this month, but withdrew before Davey Grant subbed in.

Since signing with the promotion, the 27-year-old Phillips has gone 4-1 with two finishes. The lone octagon loss came to Raulian Paiva via majority decision in July 2021.

Flowers has yet to make his first promotional appearance after earning a contract on the UFC’s Contender Series this past August with a nasty slam that caused a shoulder injury to opponent Amiran Gogoladze. Flowers was scheduled to compete at lightweight against Erick Gonzalez in February before being forced to withdraw from the bout.