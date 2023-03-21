Heck of a Morning: UFC 286 aftermath, Leon Edwards retains, Colby Covington next

Leon Edwards was on the right side of his trilogy with Kamaru Usman and retained his welterweight title in the main event of UFC 286. Following the event, UFC President Dana White created quite the stir by announcing that Colby Covington would be next for “Rocky.”

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Edwards’ big win, Covington getting the next shot and why it shouldn’t be a surprise, Belal Muhammad getting skipped over and now being targeted to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov, and the timing of the announcement with Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal being scheduled to fight at UFC 287. Additionally, listener questions include Justin Gaethje’s big win over Rafael Fiziev, a potential rematch between Gaethje and Dustin Poirier, and more.

