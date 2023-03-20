ONE Championship contender Iuri Lapicus dead at 27 following car accident

Iuri Lapicus, a two-division standout in ONE Championship, has died.

He was 27 years old.

MMA Fighting confirmed the news with ONE officials, who released the following statement:

The ONE Championship team is heartbroken over the tragic passing of Iuri Lapicus. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones at this difficult time.

Officials also confirmed that Lapicus’ death was due to a car accident. The news was first reported by Sherdog.com, who connected the accident to a news story from MilanToday. According to that report, Lapicus died after lapsing into a coma after a motorcycle crash in Milan, Italy, this past weekend. The Moldovan fighter lost control of the motorcycle and collided with another vehicle.

Lapicus (14-2, 1 NC) competed at both lightweight and welterweight for ONE, most recently losing by first-round knockout to Zebaztian Kadestam in a welterweight bout at ONE on Prime Video 1 this past August. Prior to that move up in weight, Lapicus had previously stepped into the cage with former UFC and Bellator champion Eddie Alvarez, two-division champion Christian Lee, and former ONE champion Marat Gafurov.

He began his pro career with 14 consecutive victories, including wins over Gafurov and Shannon Wiratchai.

Kickboxing star Giorgio Petrosyan, a training partner of Lapicus’, shared an image of the two on Instagram mourning his friend’s passing.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.