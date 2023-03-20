The MMA Hour with Leon Edwards, Alexa Grasso, Muhammad Mokaev, Jack Shore, and Yanal Ashmouz

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1:05 p.m. ET: UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards returns fresh off his UFC 286 trilogy victory over Kamaru Usman.

1:30 p.m.: We look back on the wild weekend in combat sports.

2:05 p.m.: UFC featherweight Jack Shore returns following his UFC 286 victory over Makwan Amirkhani to redeem his darts honor.

2:30 p.m.: The Parlay Pals look back on our best bets for UFC 286.

3 p.m.: Muhammad Mokaev discusses his latest win at UFC 286.

3:15 p.m.: UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso joins the show to reflect on her incredible victory over Valentina Shevchenko and look ahead to what’s next.

3:45 p.m.: Yanal Ashmouz looks back on his highlight-reel UFC debut win over Sam Patterson at UFC 286.

