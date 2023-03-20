 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Leon Edwards, Alexa Grasso, Muhammad Mokaev, Jack Shore, and Yanal Ashmouz

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1:05 p.m. ET: UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards returns fresh off his UFC 286 trilogy victory over Kamaru Usman.

1:30 p.m.: We look back on the wild weekend in combat sports.

2:05 p.m.: UFC featherweight Jack Shore returns following his UFC 286 victory over Makwan Amirkhani to redeem his darts honor.

2:30 p.m.: The Parlay Pals look back on our best bets for UFC 286.

3 p.m.: Muhammad Mokaev discusses his latest win at UFC 286.

3:15 p.m.: UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso joins the show to reflect on her incredible victory over Valentina Shevchenko and look ahead to what’s next.

3:45 p.m.: Yanal Ashmouz looks back on his highlight-reel UFC debut win over Sam Patterson at UFC 286.

