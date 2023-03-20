On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 286

After Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman to retain the welterweight title to cap off Saturday’s UFC 286 event, UFC president Dana White announced that Colby Covington would be getting the next shot at Edwards. With contenders in play, and notable divisional matchups already scheduled, is that the fight to make?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question following the promotion’s pay-per-view event in London. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Usman after his second consecutive loss to Edwards, Justin Gaethje following his Fight of the Night win over Rafael Fizev, along with fellow main card winners Gunnar Nelson, Jennifer Maia, Marvin Vettori, and more.

