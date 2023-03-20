 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Report: Gilbert Burns hopes ‘smart’ Colby Covington isn’t next for title shot: ‘His last fight was Masvidal then he disappeared’

By Drake Riggs
UFC 286: Edwards v Usman 3 Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Gilbert Burns feels Colby Covington needs to be a bit more active before getting another title shot.

It’s been over one full year since Covington last fought in the octagon, defeating Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision to temporarily halt their bitter rivalry. The victory got the 35-year-old “Chaos” back in the win column after a closely-contested defeat in his rematch with the then-champion Kamaru Usman the prior November.

Usman has lost his spot atop the 170-pound throne since then and came up short in his bid at redemption against the new champion Leon Edwards this past weekend at UFC 286. Despite Covington’s fellow top contenders such as Burns fighting at a higher clip and defeating higher-ranked opposition, UFC President Dana White has already ensured that Covington is next for Edwards.

“I hope not,” Burns told The Schmo of a potential Covington title shot. “I think he’s gotta fight. Guy hasn’t fought in a year. His last fight was Masvidal then he disappeared. I hope he’s not next, but like I said, what I hope sometimes doesn’t come true.

“If he’s next, it’s all good. I still gotta beat Jorge, but then I beat the other guys that are in there and I’m not making too many expectations. I just gotta keep on winning my fights and eventually I’m gonna get a title shot. That’s where I’m at right now.”

Burns has been keeping busy to the best of his abilities since an early 2022 setback against Khamzat Chimaev. “Durinho” most recently rebounded, taking out Neil Magny with relative ease at UFC 283 in January. The BJJ ace utilized his strong submission prowess to lock up a slick arm-triangle choke in round one, setting him up for an April showdown with the aforementioned Masvidal at UFC 287.

A common assumption amongst the MMA community was that the outcome of Burns vs. Masvidal would be critical in the grand scheme of the welterweight title picture. Instead, everyone was thrown for a loop when Covington hit the scales the Friday before UFC 286 as the official backup fighter. While Covington’s consistent orbiting of a title shot doesn’t make sense to most of his fellow welterweights, Burns can’t help but give him props for the timing of his re-emergence.

“He’s smart because March makes one year since his last fight,” Burns said. “So, he’s gotta fight, he’s gotta do something. He’s very smart to put himself — I don’t know if UFC offered him or if he offered himself to be a backup, but he’s very smart. So, at least they’re not gonna kick him out of the ranks.

“It was a very smart move from him. But we’ll see. I gotta fight all these guys. I’m gonna keep calling them out. We’ll see. That’s a fight that I wanted, but we’ll see. Jorge now is the goal. I gotta keep my focus on Jorge, but we’ll see what’s next after Jorge.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

I don’t think there’s much more that needs to be added regarding the lunacy of a Covington title shot. All I’ll say is ... at least the Edwards fight is a fresh new matchup. That’s essentially the only redeeming quality it has.

Thanks for reading!

