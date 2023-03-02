Video: Jon Jones sizes up Ciryl Gane in UFC 285 press conference staredown

Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane faced off for the first time in advance of their heavyweight title fight on Saturday, and Jones got close to size up his foe.

Fighting for the first time as a heavyweight and following a three-year layoff, Jones motioned for UFC President Dana White to give him a wider berth during the staredowns following the press conference for UFC 285, which takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check out the Jones vs. Gane staredown above, and full highlights of the staredowns in the video below.

Jones, 35, and Gane, 32, face off for the heavyweight title left vacant by Francis Ngannou, whose belt was vacated when he chose not to sign a new contract with the UFC. Jones most recently fought in 2019, when he defended the light heavyweight belt against Dominick Reyes. Gane most recently suffered a decision loss to Ngannou at their 2021 meeting for UFC 270.