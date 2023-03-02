Jon Jones fires back at critics after debuting new heavyweight physique: ‘Good thing it’s not a bodybuilding competition’

Jon Jones has heard the critics of his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285.

Widely considered the greatest light heavyweight of all-time, Jones is set to make his long-awaited heavyweight debut at UFC 285, where he’ll challenge Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. The move follows a three-year layoff which saw Jones work extensively to bulk up to more than 250 pounds in preparation for his new division.

Jones has been teasing a heavyweight move since as far back as 2012, so naturally there is plenty of anticipation and attention being paid to what the former 205-pound king looks like with his new heavyweight physique. That wait ended on Wednesday when the UFC snapped its customary pre-fight portraits — and it didn’t take long for Jones to fire back at detractors who may have had an opinion or two about the look of his new build.

“Good thing it’s not a bodybuilding competition!” Jones wrote on Instagram Stories. “I have the strength and explosiveness of a lion right now. I can focus on leaning out better for my next fight. Most importantly, I’m 250 [pounds], still moving like a light heavyweight.”

Jones, 35, has fought 22 times in the UFC without suffering a loss outside of his controversial disqualification against Matt Hammill in 2009. A two-time UFC champion, Jones is tied for the most successful title defenses in UFC history (11). He last competed in February 2020, eking out a controversial decision win over Dominick Reyes.

Jones’ weight ahead of UFC 285 has become such an intrigue that some sportsbooks have even opened betting lines for what the former champ’s weight will be at Friday’s weigh-ins. Online bookmaker BetOnline currently has the over/under for Jones set at 242.5 pounds.