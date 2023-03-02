Heck of a Morning: Countdown to UFC 285, reaction to Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez signing with BKFC

UFC 285 has shaped up to be an incredible lineup on paper, which will be headlined by the vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. While that fight is outstanding and fascinating, there’s a lot to like in terms of questions and storylines on the rest of the main card, and on the prelims.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses Saturday’s lineup, the burning questions surrounding the main event, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso for the flyweight title, Bo Nickal’s debut, why Geoff Neal could give Shavkat Rakhmonov a bigger test than most believe, and more. Additionally, topics include BKFC signing former UFC champs Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez, their upcoming bouts with Mike Perry and Chad Mendes respectively, Jake Paul’s loss to Tommy Fury, and more.

