Between the Links: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane, UFC 285, Jake Paul loses, UFC Vegas 70 & Bellator 291

On Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, one of the greatest fighters to ever step foot inside the UFC’s octagon returns to action, this time in a new weight class to fight for the heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will preview the incredibly fascinating headliner for UFC 285 and discuss the biggest questions surrounding Jones’ return, as well as Gane’s latest attempt to become undisputed champion. Additionally, topics include the flyweight championship co-main event between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso, along with the loaded UFC 285 lineup, Jake Paul losing his first boxing match to Tommy Fury and if the rematch is the way to go for both guys, UFC Vegas 70 and Brendan Allen’s big win, Tatiana Suarez’s successful return, Yaroslav Amosov’s incredible performance at Bellator 291 and where he ranks at welterweight globally, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and recent UFC Vegas 70 Performance of the Night winner Joe Solecki.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

