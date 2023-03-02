Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira trade shots after ex-champ backs Michael Chandler to win TUF fight

Former UFC lightweight champions Charles Oliveira and Conor McGregor have gone back and forth this week.

Oliveira, who poked fun at the Irishman earlier this year by saying McGregor “chickened out” from facing him in the past, said on The MMA Hour on Wednesday that McGregor could end up getting a title shot with a win over Michael Chandler.

Thing is, he’s expecting “The Notorious” to lose.

“I think he’s not going to win,” Oliveira said. “But [the title shot] could happen [with a win]. He’s a guy that sells a lot, the UFC likes him, he’s controversial and has immense power, so it could happen, but I don’t think he’s getting past Chandler.”

McGregor and Chandler are currently shooting the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter and are expected to face off in a yet-to-be-announced fight later this year.

McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021, when he dropped to 1-3 in his past four UFC bouts with all losses coming by stoppage. Chandler has also only won one of his most recent four appearances, a slump which includes stoppage losses to Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

“I think Chandler is very explosive and is coming off a good run of fights,” Oliveira said. “Conor is out for a while. Michael Chandler has good punch, great wrestling and is very explosive, so I bet on Chandler [to win].”

McGregor took on social media on Wednesday to respond to the Brazilian in tweets that have since been deleted.

A grinning Oliveira returned fire at McGregor on Thursday from poolside, predicting that Chandler will “mop” McGregor when they meet.

Can't keep a simple tweet (you deleted Conor). Chandler will mop youhttps://t.co/btjTMYiMAe pic.twitter.com/nsAlrd3hl2 — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) March 2, 2023