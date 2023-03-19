Conor McGregor releases first faceoff against Michael Chandler from TUF 31 filming

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will come face-to-face several times before they actually go to battle but the first official faceoff between the fighters has been revealed.

On Sunday, McGregor released a series of photos showing him squaring off with Chandler while they were coaching opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter season 31.

Scroll down for full images

These kinds of faceoffs are traditionally done at the end of filming after the finalists in the show have been decided and then the coaches get in the cage to square off before they clash. As it stands, McGregor and Chandler are scheduled to meet later this year, although there’s been no date or location revealed for the matchup.

Add to that, McGregor has said that he expects his fight with Chandler to take place at 170 pounds but again the UFC hasn’t made any official announcements about the matchup much less the weight class where it will happen.

Filming on the long running reality show wrapped recently following a short production schedule as McGregor coached on the show for the second time after previously going up against Urijah Faber during The Ultimate Fighter season 22.

This will be the first time Chandler has coached on the series after he joined the UFC roster following a long run in Bellator MMA.

TUF 31 will feature a cast of lightweights and bantamweights with both UFC veteran and UFC rookies making up the roster. Familiar faces such as Jason Knight, Kurt Holobaugh, Brad Katona and Cody Gibson will be among the cast on the show.

The series will debut on ESPN on Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with new episodes running through August.