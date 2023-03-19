Ben Rothwell faces Josh Watson, fighter who knocked out Greg Hardy, at BKFC 41 in Denver

Ben Rothwell has booked his second bare-knuckle fight as the UFC veteran prepares to face Josh Watson, who just recently knocked out Greg Hardy, at the upcoming BKFC 41 card on April 29 in Denver.

Rothwell made quite a debut with the promotion after he scored 19-second knockout in his debut with a win over Bobo O’Bannon. The 41-year-old heavyweight joined BKFC after securing his UFC release following a 12-year run with the organization.

Now he’ll take on Watson, who will look to build off his viral knockout against Hardy at the BKFC KnuckleMania 3 card in February. Watson scored the finish after the flattened Hardy with a brutal barrage of shots with the fight ending at just 19 seconds into the second round.

Overall, Watson has put together a 2-1 record while competing in BKFC but he’ll look to add an established veteran to his win column when he faces Rothwell in April.

The upcoming BKFC card scheduled on April 29 will be headlined by a pair of marquee fights as ex-UFC champion Luke Rockhold makes his bare-knuckle debut against Mike Perry while another former UFC champion in Eddie Alvarez clashes with Chad Mendes in the co-main event.