UFC 286 post-fight show: Reaction to Leon Edwards’ win, Colby Covington getting next title shot

Leon Edwards won the main event of UFC 286, as well as his trilogy with Kamaru Usman to retain the UFC welterweight championship.

Following the event, Dana White announced that Edwards’ next opponent will be Colby Covington, regardless of what else happens in the division.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to the decision win for “Rocky” to cap off the night, where Usman goes from his second straight loss to the champ, the decision to announce Covington as the No. 1 contender before Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal takes place at UFC 287, and Belal Muhammad potentially fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov next. Additionally, they’ll discuss Justin Gaethje’s decision win against Rafael Fiziev in a classic co-main event, some of the bizarre scorecards throughout the card, take some viewer questions, and more.

