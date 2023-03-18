UFC 286 bonuses: Justin Gaethje takes home 7th Fight of the Night for latest war with Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje continued his reign as the most exciting fighter in the sport after wrapping up yet another Fight of the Night award for his battle with Rafael Fiziev.

The lightweights, who went to war in the co-main event, led the bonuses for UFC 286 on Saturday with Gaethje taking part in his seventh Fight of the Night since joining the UFC roster.

It was a bloody battle that saw Gaethje survive a strong showing from Fiziev to once again prove he’s one of the best 155-pound fighters on the planet to ultimately secure a majority decision victory after three grueling rounds.

Overall, Gaethje has now earned 11 total bonuses through 11 fights in the UFC, including seven Fight of the Nights and four Performance of the Night awards.

As for the Performance of the Night bonuses, Jake Hadley earned a first-round finish over Malcolm Gordon with a devastating body shot that ended their fight.

Meanwhile, Gunnar Nelson took home the other Performance of the Night after he tapped out Bryan Barberena with a late armbar in the first round as part of the UFC 286 main card on Saturday.

All of the fighters earning bonuses at UFC 286 took home an extra $50,000.