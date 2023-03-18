Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman UFC 286 official scorecard

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman’s third fight went down to the wire.

It was Edwards who leaves The O2 in London with the UFC welterweight title still around his waist after earning a majority decision win over Usman in the main event of UFC 286 on Saturday. The action was close throughout the five-round fight, but Edwards earned a pair of winning scores to go up 2-1 in the trilogy.

See the official UFC 286 main event scorecard below.

Judges Ben Cartlidge and Chris Lee both scored the fight 48-46 in favor of the champion, while David Lethaby saw the fight as a 47-47 draw. The scores were affected by a point deduction in Round 3, which was the result of referee Herb Dean penalizing Edwards for a blatant fence grab that hindered an Usman takedown attempt.

Had the bout been scored a draw as Lethaby saw it, Edwards still would have retained the title.

This marks the first decision win for Edwards over his rival after nearly 13 full rounds of action. Usman won their first meeting by unanimous decision in their first fight in December 2015, but Edwards got his revenge seven years later with a head kick in the final minute of the final round of their rematch at UFC 278 this past August.

