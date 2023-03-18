‘I want Leon next’: Pros react to Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3, call out the champ

Leon Edwards did it again.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion defended his title in front of his London faithful Saturday, earning a majority decision over Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 286. The win pushed Edwards into a 2-1 series lead against Usman and validated the Birmingham native’s iconic come-from-behind fifth-round knockout victory at UFC 278 that earned him the welterweight title in one of the most shocking performances in UFC history.

Check out how the MMA world scored the closely-contested bout below, including a few callouts from some of the sport’s biggest names.

I want Leon next, October in Abu Dhabi — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 19, 2023

I think the point deduction is the deciding factor. I think Edwards wins this closely or it’s a draw? What y’all think? #UFC286 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2023

I’ve got Usman up by a lot? You guys — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) March 18, 2023

Leon won — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 19, 2023

Big up my Jamaican brother for the win. Kingston let’s go!! #UFC286 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) March 19, 2023

Clear Leon win #AndSTILL — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) March 19, 2023

— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 19, 2023

Please no draw — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2023

I got Leon but what if there’s a draw #UFC286 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) March 19, 2023

Damn lost a point and still won I thought it was a close flight, good fight fellas. — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) March 19, 2023

Wow ! With the point ! These are one of these fights I gotta watch back again tomorrow. I thought Usman won. #UFC286 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 19, 2023

I smell a draw coming … @ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) March 19, 2023

Neither man really took any significant damage in those five rounds. #UFC286 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 19, 2023

LEON ROCKY EDWARDS!!!!!



He put on a hell of a performance and to do it in front of a home crowd as well!! #UFC286 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 19, 2023

I think razor close usman got 2 and 4 plus 1 idk I can also see a draw #UFC286 — Truck Gordon (@TruckMMA_UFC) March 19, 2023

Lets gooo champ!! — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) March 19, 2023

They really said Usman only won one round??? #UFC286

I only had Edwards round 1 and maybe 4

Had Usman 2, 3 (10-8 w/ point deduction). 5 had it either way. pic.twitter.com/ih4qifSzM2 — Orion Cosce (@GalaxyCosce) March 19, 2023

See you in July @Leon_edwardsmma — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 19, 2023

Lol they’re trying so hard to give colby the coward the shot — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2023