‘I want Leon next’: Pros react to Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3, call out the champ

Leon Edwards did it again.
The reigning UFC welterweight champion defended his title in front of his London faithful Saturday, earning a majority decision over Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 286. The win pushed Edwards into a 2-1 series lead against Usman and validated the Birmingham native’s iconic come-from-behind fifth-round knockout victory at UFC 278 that earned him the welterweight title in one of the most shocking performances in UFC history.
Check out how the MMA world scored the closely-contested bout below, including a few callouts from some of the sport’s biggest names.
I want Leon next, October in Abu Dhabi— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 19, 2023
I think the point deduction is the deciding factor. I think Edwards wins this closely or it’s a draw? What y’all think? #UFC286— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2023
I’ve got Usman up by a lot? You guys— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) March 18, 2023
Leon won— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 19, 2023
Big up my Jamaican brother for the win. Kingston let’s go!! #UFC286— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) March 19, 2023
Clear Leon win #AndSTILL— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) March 19, 2023
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 19, 2023
Please no draw— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2023
I got Leon but what if there’s a draw #UFC286— Brandon (@brandonroyval) March 19, 2023
Damn lost a point and still won I thought it was a close flight, good fight fellas.— U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) March 19, 2023
Wow ! With the point ! These are one of these fights I gotta watch back again tomorrow. I thought Usman won. #UFC286— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 19, 2023
I smell a draw coming … @ufc— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) March 19, 2023
Neither man really took any significant damage in those five rounds. #UFC286— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 19, 2023
LEON ROCKY EDWARDS!!!!!— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 19, 2023
He put on a hell of a performance and to do it in front of a home crowd as well!! #UFC286
I think razor close usman got 2 and 4 plus 1 idk I can also see a draw #UFC286— Truck Gordon (@TruckMMA_UFC) March 19, 2023
Lets gooo champ!!— Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) March 19, 2023
They really said Usman only won one round??? #UFC286— Orion Cosce (@GalaxyCosce) March 19, 2023
I only had Edwards round 1 and maybe 4
Had Usman 2, 3 (10-8 w/ point deduction). 5 had it either way. pic.twitter.com/ih4qifSzM2
See you in July @Leon_edwardsmma— Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 19, 2023
Lol they’re trying so hard to give colby the coward the shot— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2023
It’s a shame but it’s very likely they will especially with the promo he cut on the ️ The business ain’t about contenders it’s about money.— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) March 19, 2023
Hopefully they go the contender in this case and you get your shot https://t.co/Ho8dbXahO4
Loading comments...