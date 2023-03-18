‘Most entertaining fighter in the world’: Pros react to Justin Gaethje’s wild UFC 286 win over Rafael Fiziev

Don’t count out Justin Gaethje just yet.
After dubbing himself the most entertaining fighter in the UFC, the former interim lightweight champion made good on his words in UFC 286’s co-main event, taking home a majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev after one of the wildest fights of 2023.
Check out reaction from the MMA world to Gaethje’s handiwork below.
Gotta love @Justin_Gaethje !!! What a great fight by both guys but I got justin winning that. #UFC286— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 18, 2023
He is the most entertaining fighter in the world— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 18, 2023
Crazy uppercuts by @Justin_Gaethje #ufc286— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 18, 2023
Batshit insane fight as we knew it would be. That fight alone was already worth the cost of the ppv. Both are so good and so exciting. #UFC286— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) March 18, 2023
Justin gaethje is MUST SEE TV #UFC286— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 18, 2023
What a fight!!!! #UFC286— Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) March 18, 2023
If this isn’t fight of the night. Oh. My. Goodness. This fight card has been incredible— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) March 18, 2023
#UFC286
Fight of the night these savages need double bonuses for that— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 18, 2023
What a fight! Justin took that! Dude doesn’t slow down!— Paul Felder (@felderpaul) March 18, 2023
Give these guys 50k #UFC286— Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) March 18, 2023
Competitive fight! Congrats @Justin_Gaethje ! They all counted you out! You’re a warrior! I never doubted you bro! #UFC286— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) March 18, 2023
Thank you gents for not disappointing #UFC286 #comain— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 18, 2023
Thank you boys! Thank you! Wow!!! #UFC286— Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) March 18, 2023
Fotn as we expected!!! Good stuff gentlemen— Brandon (@brandonroyval) March 18, 2023
What. A. Fight.! That constant pressure from Fiziev was AMAZING! Staying in there with a beast like Gaethje who just kept staying tenacious. Respect to both! #UFC286— Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby (@DalbyMMA) March 18, 2023
That’s gotta be FOTN what a scrap— Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) March 18, 2023
Congrats to Justin— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) March 18, 2023
Man give me Justin and Dustin again— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 18, 2023
