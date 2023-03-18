 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Most entertaining fighter in the world’: Pros react to Justin Gaethje’s wild UFC 286 win over Rafael Fiziev

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
UFC 286: Edwards v Usman 3 Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Don’t count out Justin Gaethje just yet.

After dubbing himself the most entertaining fighter in the UFC, the former interim lightweight champion made good on his words in UFC 286’s co-main event, taking home a majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev after one of the wildest fights of 2023.

Check out reaction from the MMA world to Gaethje’s handiwork below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting