‘Absolutely the GOAT’: Pros react to Anderson Silva’s UFC Hall of Fame induction

Anderson Silva is finally a UFC Hall of Famer.

The MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion was announced as the latest member of the 2023 Hall of Fame class on Saturday during the UFC 286 broadcast. The owner of one of the most memorable title reigns in MMA history, Silva went a perfect 16-0 to start his UFC career and defended his middleweight belt 10 consecutive times from 2006-12, cementing himself as one of the greatest fighter to ever lace up a pair of four-ounce gloves.

Silva now joins fellow pioneers and former UFC champions Jose Aldo and Jens Pulver in the promotion’s star-studded 2023 Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted this July during International Fight Week.

Check out how the MMA world reacted to Silva’s Hall of Fame induction below, including tributes from UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, and more.

Related Anderson Silva announced for 2023 UFC Hall of Fame

Cementing a legacy as one of the best to ever do it! ️



Congratulate @SpiderAnderson as he becomes the newest addition to the UFC Hall of Fame



[ B2YB @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/0KyXQBsN0C — UFC (@ufc) March 18, 2023

Anderson Silva will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/EA4ZBisVd7 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 18, 2023

Congratulations OG and thank you for sharing your greatness with us!!! Absolutely the GOAT and one of the greatest inspirations in mma history!!! @SpiderAnderson #HOF — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 18, 2023

One of the most beautiful fighters to watch in combat sports history. Pure art. Pure class ️ @SpiderAnderson https://t.co/ED89nbOvOh — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 18, 2023