Anderson Silva announced for 2023 UFC Hall of Fame

Anderson Silva can soon add UFC Hall of Fame member to his unmatched resume.

On Saturday’s UFC 286 pay-per-view broadcast, it was announced that the longtime UFC middleweight champion will officially be inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame, joining the Pioneer Wing alongside the likes of Royce Gracie, Chuck Liddell, Kazushi Sakuraba, and fellow 2023 inductee Jens Pulver.

Former UFC and WEC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is also scheduled to join Silva and Pulver at this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony, which takes place in July during International Fight Week (July 3-July 9) in Las Vegas.

Watch video of Silva’s announcement below.

Silva reigned as one of the most dominant and popular champions in UFC history, winning the middleweight title in his second fight for the promotion at UFC 64 and then successfully defending his belt ten consecutive times from 2006-2014. Along the way, “The Spider” recorded some of MMA’s most memorable finishes, dazzling opponents with his flashy striking and frustrating them with his elite grappling.

In his prime, Silva scored finishes of Dan Henderson, Forrest Griffin, Chael Sonnen, and Vitor Belfort, and firmly established himself as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters of all time. The Brazilian legend strung together 16 consecutive victories competing at 185 and 205 pounds.

Silva, 47, retired from MMA competition in 2020 with a 34-11 (1 NC) pro record and is currently pursuing a career in boxing, most recently losing a competitive decision to YouTube star Jake Paul.