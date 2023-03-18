UFC 286 video: Yanal Ashmoz’s stunning first-round knockout of Sam Patterson leaves dazed Patterson scuffling with officials

Yanal Ashmouz drops Sam Patterson and mauls him on the ground #UFC286 (via @espnmma ) pic.twitter.com/KfhnFqxqjT

Yanal Ashmoz went giant slaying in his UFC debut.

In his first octagon appearance, Ashmoz didn’t let a six-inch height difference stop him from scoring one of the most impressive knockouts at UFC 286 in London on Saturday. Ashmoz tripped Patterson up early and then caught him with a hard left hand to the head as the 6-foot-3 lightweight fell back to the canvas. The follow-up ground-and-pound soon left Patterson unconscious.

Watch the brutal knockout above.

Afterwards, a disoriented Patterson seemed unaware that the fight was over and he was seen on the broadcast jostling with officials who attempted to calm the situation. At one point, Patterson was grappling with referee Marc Goddard.

Check out that strange scene here:

PATTERSON IS TRYING TO GRAPPLE MARC GODDARD #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/H0Nk91387X — RunningMouthNetwork (@RunningMouthMMA) March 18, 2023

Ashmoz remains undefeated at 7-0 and has won all but one of his fights by knockout or submission.

This was also Patterson’s UFC debut. The recent Contender Series sees his pro record drop to 10-2-1 as he suffers his first loss since November 2017.