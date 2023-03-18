UFC 286 video: Lights go out at The O2 ahead of Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho fight

Is that The @Undertaker 's music?! The plug gets pulled on festivities at #UFC286 as the lights go out! pic.twitter.com/8ZsItYeWBI

The O2 almost suffered a knockout of its own during UFC 286 on Saturday.

Ahead of a preliminary flyweight bout between Muhammad Mokaev and Jafel Filho, the lights went out in the London arena, causing a brief delay and forcing the fans in attendance to light the venue with their cell phones.

Watch video of the unexpected outage above.

On the broadcast, the arena went dark just as the cameraman was getting a close-up of octagon girl Red Dela Cruz, making for a cool effect, but once the show went back to a wide shot viewers could see what had happened to the whole venue.

Mokaev and Filho had already made their walk to the ring and had to wait patiently as the power to the lights was restored. Referee Herb Dean kept the fighters aware of the situation before eventually signaling for the bout to begin once the arena was fully lit once more.