UFC 286 live blog: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

This is the UFC 286 live blog for Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze, the middleweight main card fight on Saturday in London.

At only 29 years old, Vettori is a mainstay of the middleweight division. The one-time title challenger sports wins over top-15 fighters Jack Hermansson and Paulo Costa, but has fallen short when put opposite of the elite of the division, losing decisions to former champions Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. Still holding title aspirations of his own, Vettori hopes to turn back Dolidze and begin to make his case for another shot at UFC gold.

Related Get Latest UFC 286 Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Arguably the hottest surging contender at 185 pounds, Dolidze has seemingly come out of nowhere the past year to announce himself as a top title threat in the middleweight division. Fresh off a ‘Fighter of the Year’ worthy 2022 campaign that saw him score bonus-winning victories over Kyle Daukaus, Phil Hawes, and Jack Hermansson, Dolidze is on the cusp of a title shot, and a similar win over the notoriously durable Vettori could punch that ticket for “The Caucasian.”

Check out the UFC 286 main card middleweight fight live blog below.