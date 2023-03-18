UFC 286 live blog: Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

This is the UFC 286 live blog for Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill, the women’s flyweight main card fight on Saturday in London.

A one-time UFC flyweight title challenger, Maia has struggled since coming up short against then-champion Valentina Shevchenko in 2020. With losses against divisional stalwart Katlyn Chookagian and new contender Manon Fiorot, Maia finds herself well outside of the 125-pound title conversation at the moment. All that can change quickly though with a win over the highly-touted O’Neill, who some people believe is a future title challenger herself.

At only 25 years old, O’Neill is one of the most vaunted prospects in the flyweight division right now. Undefeated in nine professional bouts, O’Neill has made no secret about her future title aspirations, but a torn ACL kept her out of the cage for over a year. Now O’Neill hopes to return and score the biggest win of her young career with a dominant showing against Maia.

Check out the UFC 286 women’s flyweight main card fight live blog below.