UFC 286 live blog: Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

This is the UFC 286 live blog for Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena, the featured welterweight bout on Saturday in London.

Once viewed as one of the hottest prospects in MMA, Nelson has had an up-and-down career since 2014, and recently, has been known more for his lack of fighting. Kept on the sidelines for nearly three years due to injury, Nelson finally returned to action last March, winning a dominant unanimous decision over Takashi Sato at the UFC’s return to London. Nelson now looks to make it 2-0 at the O2 since his return.

One of the most exciting welterweights in the sport, Barberena was not supposed to be here this weekend as Daniel Rodriguez was originally scheduled to face Nelson. After Rodriguez pulled out of the bout though, Barberena stepped in on a few weeks’ notice, and now “Bam Bam” hopes to rebound from a disappointing loss to Rafael dos Anjos this past December.

Check out the UFC 286 featured welterweight live blog below.