UFC 286 live blog: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

This is the UFC 286 live blog for Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev, the lightweight co-main event on Saturday in London.

A former interim UFC lightweight champion, Gaethje has struggled to build momentum in recent years, losing undisputed title shots against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira, with only a win over Michael Chandler in between. No matter his struggles though, Gaethje remains the most exciting fighter in the sport, responsible for three Fights of the Year since joining the UFC in 2017. “The Highlight” looks to add to that collection on Saturday and, hopefully, keep himself in the 155-pound title picture.

After losing his UFC debut in 2019, Fiziev has since established himself as one of the most exciting new arrivals in the lightweight division. With knockout wins over lightweight fixtures Renato Moicano and Brad Riddell, Fiziev earned the biggest opportunity of his career, taking on former champion Rafael dos Anjos in July, and “Ataman” showed out, winning by fifth-round knockout. Fiziev hopes to make it two in a row against former champions and announce himself as a legitimate title threat at 155 pounds.

Check out the UFC 286 co-main event live blog below.