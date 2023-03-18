UFC 286 video: Jake Hadley crumbles Malcolm Gordon with 61-second body shot knockout

Jake Hadley dropped Malcolm Gordon with a body shot and finished for the TKO #UFC286 (via @espnmma ) pic.twitter.com/fRaAju4fh5

Jake Hadley is putting the flyweight division on notice.

The fast-rising 125-pounder made short work of Malcolm Gordon at UFC 286 on Saturday, needing just 61 seconds to hurt Gordon with a body shot and finish with ground strikes.

Watch the fast knockout above.

Hadley was the aggressor out of the gate as he put Gordon on the back-foot to start. Gordon circled and looked to counter, but Hadley cracked him with two hard lefts to the body that sent the Canadian crumbling to the ground. From there, all Gordon could do was cover up as Hadley fired hammerfist after hammerfist until referee Marc Goddard stepped in for the stoppage.

That’s two straight wins and two straight finishes for Hadley (10-1), now 2-1 in the UFC. In his previous fight, Hadley defeated Carlos Candelario by second-round submission.

Gordon (14-7) has now lost two straight fights and sees his UFC record fall to 2-4.