UFC 286 live blog: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3

This is the UFC 286 live blog for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3, the welterweight title fight on Saturday in London.

Last August, Leon Edwards authored one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history, knocking out Usman in the literal last minute of their welterweight title fight at UFC 278. That head kick will live on in highlight reels forever, but now the welterweight champion is tasked with doing it again, this time in front of his home country crowd.

Heading into UFC 278, Usman was entering rarefied air. The welterweight champion for three years, Usman had amassed five successful title defenses and had some fans wondering if “The Nigerian Nightmare” might just be the greatest welterweight of all-time. Instead, Edwards’ head kick put a stop to all of that, and now Usman looks to reclaim his title and regain the momentum he had before “Rocky” intervened.

Check out the UFC 286 main event live blog below.