Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 286 Embedded: 'My job is to smash him properly' By MMA Fighting Newswire Mar 18, 2023, 1:00am EDT In the final episode of UFC 286 Embedded, Rafael Fiziev cuts weights, Marvin Vettori gets a healthy meal, and the fighters hit the scale and talk trash during their final staredowns.
