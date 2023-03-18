 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 286 Embedded: ‘My job is to smash him properly’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
In the final episode of UFC 286 Embedded, Rafael Fiziev cuts weights, Marvin Vettori gets a healthy meal, and the fighters hit the scale and talk trash during their final staredowns.

