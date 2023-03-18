UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for Saturday’s UFC 286 event, which take place at The 02 in London. The main event will feature a trilogy bout for the UFC welterweight championship as Leon Edwards defends his title for the first time against the man he dethroned in one of the most shocking moments in UFC history at UFC 278 this past August, former, long-reigning titleholder Kamaru Usman.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests such as Shaun Al-Shatti, Eric “New York Ric” Jackman, to watch along with UFC 286 as the main card happens.

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje takes on surging contender Rafael Fiziev in a bout that has Fight of the Night written all over it.

UFC 286 also features a welterweight tilt between Gunnar Nelson and Bryan Barberena, along with a pivotal flyweight matchup between Casey O’Neill and Jennifer Maia.

Opening up the main card will be a middleweight contest between one-time title challenger Marvin Vettori and the streaking Roman Dolidze.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 286 Watch Party at 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT above.