UFC 286 start time, TV schedule for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3

The UFC 286 start time and TV schedule for the Edwards vs. Usman 3 fight card at The O2 Arena in London, England is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a six-fight early preliminary card at 1 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, headlined by a featherweight fight between Lerone Murphy and Gabriel Santos.

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo

The UFC 286 fight card then turns to ESPNews/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET. A featherweight contest between Jack Shore and Makwan Amirkhani headlines this portion of the event.

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

The UFC 286 pay-per-view event is headlined by a much-anticipated trilogy bout between UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former champion Kamaru Usman. Edwards scored one of the greatest comebacks in MMA history with his fifth-round knockout of Usman in 2022. UFC lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev meet in the co-main event. The main card starts at 5 p.m. ET and airs exclusively on pay-per-view.

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze