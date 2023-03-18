UFC 286 start time, TV schedule for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3

The UFC 286 start time and TV schedule for the Edwards vs. Usman 3 fight card at The O2 Arena in London, England is below.
The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
The event kicks off with a six-fight early preliminary card at 1 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, headlined by a featherweight fight between Lerone Murphy and Gabriel Santos.
Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos
Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic
Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley
Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina
Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo
The UFC 286 fight card then turns to ESPNews/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET. A featherweight contest between Jack Shore and Makwan Amirkhani headlines this portion of the event.
Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani
Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho
The UFC 286 pay-per-view event is headlined by a much-anticipated trilogy bout between UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former champion Kamaru Usman. Edwards scored one of the greatest comebacks in MMA history with his fifth-round knockout of Usman in 2022. UFC lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev meet in the co-main event. The main card starts at 5 p.m. ET and airs exclusively on pay-per-view.
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman
Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena
Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill
