UFC 286 Results: Edwards vs. Usman 3

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman at UFC 286
Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman will square off in the UFC 286 main event Saturday.
MMA Fighting has UFC 286 results for the Edwards vs. Usman 3 fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights, and more from The O2 Arena in London, England.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards faces off for the third time against former champion Kamaru Usman in a winner-takes-all trilogy match.

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje puts his ranking on the line against Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event.

Check out UFC 286 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 5 p.m. ET)

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Preliminary Card (ESPNews / ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass at 1 p.m. ET)

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Hardy

