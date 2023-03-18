UFC 286 Results: Edwards vs. Usman 3

MMA Fighting has UFC 286 results for the Edwards vs. Usman 3 fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights, and more from The O2 Arena in London, England.
In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards faces off for the third time against former champion Kamaru Usman in a winner-takes-all trilogy match.
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje puts his ranking on the line against Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event.
Check out UFC 286 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 5 p.m. ET)
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman
Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena
Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill
Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze
Preliminary Card (ESPNews / ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)
Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani
Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass at 1 p.m. ET)
Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos
Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic
Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley
Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina
