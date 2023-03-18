Watch Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman full fight video for their first two bouts before the UFC 286 trilogy.

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman fought twice in the octagon before Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner, first meeting at UFC on FOX 17 in 2015 and then at UFC 278.

Usman outpointed Edwards via unanimous decision in the first meeting, which can be seen below.

Usman and Edwards fought a rematch at UFC 278, which took place seven years later in Salt Lake City. Usman was by then the UFC welterweight champion and attempting his sixth title defense, while Edwards was on a 10-fight winning streak.

In the biggest upset of 2022, Edwards knocked out Usman with a head kick after losing the previous three rounds the on judges’ scorecards.

That fight can be seen below.

In the trilogy, current UFC welterweight champion Edwards meets Usman at UFC 286, which takes place Saturday at The O2 in London.