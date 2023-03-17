 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Dana White previews UFC 286, gives updates on Colby Covington, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, Conor McGregor, more

LONDON — UFC president Dana White previews UFC 286, which is headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3. He also gives updates on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, Conor McGregor, Colby Covington, and more.

