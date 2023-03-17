Filed under: News UFC Latest News Video: Dana White previews UFC 286, gives updates on Colby Covington, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, Conor McGregor, more By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated Mar 17, 2023, 5:15pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter LONDON — UFC president Dana White previews UFC 286, which is headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3. He also gives updates on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, Conor McGregor, Colby Covington, and more. Get the latest gear UFC 286 Artist Series T-Shirt UFC 286 Event T-Shirt Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards T-Shirt Kamaru ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman T-Shirt Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje T-Shirt Leon Edwards Authentic Walkout Jersey Kamaru Usman Authentic Walkout Jersey UFC Legacy Championship Replica Belt More From MMA Fighting UFC 286 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman official for trilogy bout, one fighter misses by 3.5 pounds Jon Jones calls out Stipe Miocic for dodging him, casts doubt on UFC 290 fight, Miocic responds Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman argue over head-kick knockout in rematch before trilogy at UFC 286 No Bets Barred: Can Kamaru Usman reclaim title at UFC 286, plus the man who turned $1 into $400,000 Morning Report: Sean Strickland blasts ‘mockery’ Jon Jones, invites Stipe Miocic to train in preparation Morning Report: Joe Rogan: Heavyweight title made Jon Jones ‘undeniable’ as GOAT: ‘No one can f*** with that’ Loading comments...
