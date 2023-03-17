 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 286 preview show: Can Leon Edwards beat the odds against Kamaru Usman all over again?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Leon Edwards defends his UFC welterweight title for the first time on his home turf when the promotion heads to London for Saturday’s UFC 286 event. In the headlining bout, Edwards battles the man he dethroned, Kamaru Usman, in a trilogy match that has so many questions and storylines attached to it.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew get you ready for the pay-per-view event by discussing the championship fight between Edwards and Usman, and the stakes involved for both men outside of the title, along with surprise backup fighter Colby Covington’s place in the title picture. Additionally, they preview the incredible co-main event between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, discuss the under-the-radar matchups, answer some viewer questions, and more.

Catch the UFC 286 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

