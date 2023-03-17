Jake Paul’s trainer shot during alleged attempted armed robbery in Colombia: ‘Thank God I’m alive’

Former pro boxer B.J. Flores, who also trains Jake Paul, revealed that he was shot during an armed robbery attempt.

Flores, 44, posted a quick video clip to Twitter getting medical attention on his right leg. With his right hand stained in blood, Flores is shown with gauze on the leg, and says he was shot in Medellin, Colombia.

Armed robbery at Gunpoint… At a red light in Medellin Colombia on passenger side…

Pistol to my right temple,

I was able to move the weapon down and manage to only get shot in the leg one time. Hospital now waiting surgery to remove the bullet . Thank GOD I’m alive. pic.twitter.com/n06LbNc2FN — Benjamin Flores (@bjfloresboxing) March 17, 2023

“Armed robbery at gunpoint,” Flores stated. “At a red light in Medellin, Colombia on [the] passenger side... pistol to my right temple, I was able to move the weapon down and manage to only get shot in the leg one time. [I’m at the] hospital now waiting [on] surgery to remove the bullet .

“Thank GOD I’m alive.”

In a separate Instagram post, Flores stated that the suspects attempted to steal his wallet and watch, and that he “defended myself the best way that I could.” He added that the bullet was removed at 5:18 a.m. local time.

Prior to becoming Paul’s full-time trainer, Flores had a 39-fight pro boxing career himself, compiling a record of 34-4, 1 NC. During his 15-plus year run, Flores challenged for four titles — both undisputed and interim — and had 21 knockout victories.