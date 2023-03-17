Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Colby Covington being the backup fighter for UFC 286 title fight

During Friday’s UFC 286 official weigh-ins, Colby Covington surprised the MMA community when he weighed in as the backup fighter for the welterweight championship main event between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman, hitting the championship mark at 170 pounds. After a year of silence, is there any more behind the promotion’s decision other than a just-in-case type of situation?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Covington’s out-of-nowhere appearance at the weigh-ins, and if he could find himself in a title fight when he returns to the octagon next. Additionally, topics include Rafael Fiziev being a heavy favorite against Justin Gaethje in the co-main event, where Israel Adesanya could go if he loses to Alex Pereira again at UFC 287, if Usman could go up to middleweight after Saturday’s fight, where Belal Muhammad fits in the welterweight championship puzzle, and more.

