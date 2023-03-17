PFL fighter Antonio Carlos Junior kicked off Big Brother Brasil over alleged sexual harassment

Antonio Carlos Junior’s run on the 2023 season of Big Brother Brasil is over because of an alleged sexual harassment of Mexican model Dania Mendez, who was invited as a guest on the program earlier this week.

The 2021 PFL champion and UFC veteran became a fan favorite on the program for two months, but was removed from the TV show on Thursday after Globo TV ruled his behavior inappropriate during a party the night before. He attempted to kiss former Acapulco Shore member Mendez.

Brazilian funk singer MC Guime was also booted from the program for allegedly groping Mendez during the same party.

“We have a guest in the house, a visitor. A person that came from another country. Above all that a woman,” Big Brother Brasil host Tadeu Schmidt said in his speech Thursday. “And as every woman, she deserves absolute respect. After everything we saw and heard, I’m here to say we didn’t like what we saw yesterday. ‘Sapato’ and Guime crossed the line. And you must be careful with boundaries. In there and out here. So, for going against the rules of the program, Guime and ‘Sapato’ are eliminated from BBB 23.”

Globo reported that the police are currently looking into the situation. “Cara de Sapato” and MC Guime have yet to comment on the matter since leaving the reality TV show on Thursday night.

Watch the scenes below.

Mc Guimê passando a mão na Dania Mendez e ela desconfortável tirando. #BBB23 #RedeBBBpic.twitter.com/FFkBstb2bC — Portal Alta Definição (@portaladplay) March 16, 2023

A produção do #BBB23 chamou a atenção de Cara de Sapato por estar com muito contato físico com a Dania Mendez #RedeBBBpic.twitter.com/syQFEo6r4y — Portal Alta Definição (@portaladplay) March 16, 2023