UFC 286 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman official for trilogy bout, one fighter misses by 3.5 pounds

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman are set to settle their rivalry.

The welterweight stars successfully weighed in Friday morning for their championship clash that headlines UFC 286 on Saturday at The O2 in London. This is the third meeting overall between Edwards and Usman, with both fighters owning one win in the series.

Usman defeated Edwards by unanimous decision when the two were just making a name for themselves back in 2015. Seven years later, Edwards got his revenge, defeating Usman via a shocking head kick knockout at UFC 278 this past August to end Usman’s unbeaten streak and claim the UFC welterweight title.

It was Usman who stepped to the scale first on Friday, hitting championship weight at 170 pounds on the dot. Edwards later did the same. See highlights of their weigh-ins below.

Champion Leon Edwards comes in at 170 pounds for his welterweight title defense at #UFC286 ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/baJmuiEBIM — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 17, 2023

Kamaru Usman comes in at 170 pounds for his trilogy fight against Leon Edwards ⚖️ #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/eo6VfhaDW5 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 17, 2023

Two-time welterweight title challenger Colby Covington also successfully made weight as a backup for Saturday’s main event.

Colby Covington makes weight as the backup fighter for the #UFC286 main event ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/IfoozPvXC4 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 17, 2023

The lone hiccup at the official weigh-ins came courtesy of Malcolm Gordon, the second fighter to weigh in. Gordon stepped to the scale at 129.5 pounds, missing the flyweight limit by 3.5 pounds (including a one-pound allowance for non-title fights). His bout with Jake Hadley (126) will proceed as a catchweight with Gordon forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty.

Check out the UFC 286 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 5 p.m. ET)

Leon Edwards (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (170)

Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)

Gunnar Nelson (170) vs. Bryan Barberena (171)

Jennifer Maia (126) vs. Casey O’Neill (125)

Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs. Roman Dolidze (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPNews / ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Jack Shore (146) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Chris Duncan (156) vs. Omar Morales (156)

Sam Patterson (155.5) vs. Yanal Ashmoz (155)

Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs. Jafel Filho (125.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass at 1 p.m. ET)

Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5)

Christian Leroy Duncan (185.5) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

Malcolm Gordon (129.5)* vs. Jake Hadley (126)

Joanne Wood (126) vs. Luana Carolina (126)

Jai Herbert (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)

Juliana Miller (125.5) vs. Veronica Hardy (125.5)

Backup for main event: Colby Covington (170)

*Gordon missed weight. His bout with Jake Hadley will proceed as a catchweight with Gordon forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty