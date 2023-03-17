Video: UFC 286 cold open

The UFC has released the cold open for the UFC 286 on Saturday featuring Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3.

UFC 286 takes place at The O2 in London and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The UFC released the video on Thursday, which can be watched above.

Fittingly, the video opens with Dave Lovell as he tries to pump up a flagging Edwards in the late rounds of his rematch with Usman at UFC 278. After a strong start, the then-welterweight challenger was dominated by Usman and was down on all scorecards.

Then the unthinkable happened.

Frequent UFC narrator and actor Ron Perlman sets the scene for Edwards’ staggering comeback in the fifth round of the rematch, which serves as the backdrop for the trilogy on Saturday in London. “Eye of the Tiger” plays as Edwards lands the head-kick heard around the world.

In the final act of the welterweight matchup, Usman attempts to settle the score and win back the belt he defended five times before disaster struck.

In the co-main event, a lightweight banger between one-time interim champ Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev promises violence.