Morning Report: Joe Rogan: Heavyweight title made Jon Jones ‘undeniable’ as GOAT: ‘No one can f*** with that’

Jon Jones’ return to action won’t soon be forgotten.

At just 23 years old, Jones made UFC history by becoming the youngest champion in promotion history, claiming the light heavyweight title. Dominating his way to a third-round TKO win over the then-champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, “Bones” had only served up a glimpse of what was to come.

All 15 fights since that March 2011 coronation have been for a title and Jones has won them all, excluding the no-contest in his rematch vs. Daniel Cormier. UFC 285 earlier this month saw Jones end a three-year hiatus and finally move up in weight as he said he planned on doing over a decade prior. The win saw him slice through French heavyweight staple Ciryl Gane with a first-round guillotine choke, earning him a second divisional title in his career and shutting down the greatest of all-time conversation for most. Amongst those making that claim is longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan who has called Jones’ career from the start in August 2008 at UFC 87.

“Jon Jones is the GOAT,” Rogan said on the Joe Rogan Experience. “Now, it’s undeniable. There was all this debate until he submitted Ciryl Gane and became the heavyweight champion. No one can f*** with that.

“The Francis [Ngannou] fight exposed one aspect of his (Gane’s) game that you’re never gonna beat Jon in, and that’s the wrestling. Then everybody said, ‘Well, he didn’t know that Francis was gonna wrestle him.’ Given, Francis is not the caliber of wrestler or even in the realm of Jon Jones. Jon Jones has been wrestling since he was 12 years old. He took down Daniel Cormier who is an Olympic-level wrestler. There is not a guy in the world that can say that you can start wrestling at 29 years old. You’d have to be the freakiest of freak athletes to compete with that guy.”

Going forward, there may not be much left for Jones at this stage as his current focus is booking his first title defense against the former two-time champion and divisional great, Stipe Miocic. Nothing is official yet, but the matchup is hoped to come to fruition for International Fight Week 2023 on July 8 in Las Vegas at UFC 290.

While Jones’ record isn’t a perfectly clean 29-0 as it very well could be, the UFC Hall of Famer has the aforementioned no-contest and a disqualification against Matt Hamill on his resume. These were the results of Jones’ own doing, and for Rogan, shouldn’t put him below others in the conversation with equally solid arguments or perfection, whether in resume or performance.

“You can’t accidentally beat Jon Jones,” Rogan said. “He’s GOAT over everybody now. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] is in the conversation, “Mighty Mouse” [Demetrious Johnson] is in that conversation, too.

“The only problem is — besides [Henry] Cejudo and a couple other guys like [Joseph] Benavidez, he (Johnson) was not dealing with guys that were of the caliber of guys that Jon Jones was facing. He was facing the elite of the elite and he never f****** lost even when he was doing coke and he wasn’t even training. That’s how goddamn good Jon Jones is.”

