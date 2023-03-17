UFC 286 weigh-in video

At the UFC 286 official weigh-ins, all 30 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it above.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former champion Kamaru Usman can weigh no more than 170 pounds, the maximum allowed for their welterweight title fight.

The UFC 286 official weigh-in video will be at 5 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. UK time and can be watched live above.

The UFC 286 ceremonial weigh-in video will be at 2 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. UK time.

Check out the UFC 286 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 5 p.m. ET)

Leon Edwards (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (170)

Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)

Gunnar Nelson (170) vs. Bryan Barberena (171)

Jennifer Maia (126) vs. Casey O’Neill (125)

Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs. Roman Dolidze (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPNews / ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Jack Shore (146) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Chris Duncan (156) vs. Omar Morales (156)

Sam Patterson (155.5) vs. Yanal Ashmoz (155)

Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs. Jafel Filho (125.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass at 1 p.m. ET)

Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5)

Christian Leroy Duncan (185.5) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

Malcolm Gordon (129.5, missed weight) vs. Jake Hadley (126)

Joanne Wood (126) vs. Luana Carolina (126)

Jai Herbert (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)

Juliana Miller (125.5) vs. Veronica Hardy (125.5)

Backup for main event: Colby Covington (170)

* Gordon fined 30 percent for missing weight