UFC free fight video: Kamaru Usman lands ‘Knockout of the Year’ punch in Jorge Masvidal rematch

Watch Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal free fight video to relive one of the finest moments of Usman’s memorable championship run.

At UFC 261 on April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla., Usman defended his title for the second time against Masvidal. Their first meeting at UFC 251 was a tepid affair, with Usman cruising to a decision against an under-prepared Masvidal, who stepped into that contest on a week’s notice as a replacement for Gilbert Burns.

In the lead-up to their second meeting, Masvidal was highly critical of Usman not being able to finish him, poking fun at Usman’s supposed lack of punching power. That turned out to be anything but the case in their rematch, as Usman caught Masvidal with an unbelievable right hand that left Masvidal limp and won MMA Fighting’s 2021 Knockout of the Year award.

Usman successfully defended the title again in his next fight, extending that streak to five, before losing to Leon Edwards via a shocking last-second head-kick knockout at UFC 278. They meet in a trilogy bout this Saturday in the main event of UFC 286 at The O2 in London.