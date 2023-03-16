Usman Nurmagomedov, Benson Henderson and Alexandr Shabily lead Bellator 292 salaries

Usman Nurmagomedov and Benson Henderson battled in the Bellator 292 main event, and the lightweights also earned two of the biggest paydays on the fight card.

The disclosed fight purses for Bellator 292 have now been revealed by the California State Athletic Commission, with Nurmagomedov and Henderson both earning six-figure paychecks.

The lightweights each took home $150,000 with no win bonus after Nurmagomedov finished Henderson in the first round with a rear-naked choke. The fight ultimately served as Henderson’s retirement fight.

The main event also served as one of the opening round bouts for the ongoing Bellator lightweight grand prix. Nurmagomedov’s win also counted as a title defense after he put his belt up for grabs.

The other grand prix matchup saw Alexandr Shabily take home $150,000 as well following his body-kick knockout win over Tofiq Musayev. Shabily earned $75,000 to show with an additional $75,000 to win after he secured his spot in the next round of the lightweight tournament.

Linton Vassell took home $100,000 for his win over Valentin Molkavsky in a fight that may earn the veteran a shot at Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader.

As for Michael “Venom” Page, the popular British striker also earned $100,000 for his win over Goiti Yamauchi after a brutal leg kick ended that fight early in the first round.

Here are the full salaries along with bonuses from Bellator 292:

Usman Nurmagomedov: ($150,000 + no win bonus = $150,000) def. Benson Henderson: ($150,000)

Alexandr Shabily: ($75,000 + $75,000 win bonus = $150,000) def. Tofiq Musayev: ($65,000)

Linton Vassell: ($100,000 + no win bonus = $100,000) def. Valentin Moldavsky: ($75,000)

Michael Page: ($100,000 + no win bonus = $100,000) def. Goiti Yamauchi: ($66,000)

Enrique Barzola: ($31,000 + $31,000 win bonus = $62,000) def. Eric Perez: ($20,000)

Josh Hill: ($40,000 + $40,000 win bonus = $80,000) def. Cass Bell: ($13,000)

Khalid Murtazaliev: ($20,000 + $20,000 win bonus = $40,000) def. Tony Johnson: ($10,000)

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov: ($40,000 + $40,000 win bonus = $80,000) def. Julius Anglickas: ($50,000)

Laird Anderson: ($4,000 + $4,000 win bonus = $8,000) def. Rogelio Luna: ($2,000)

Theo Haig: ($3,000 + $3,000 win bonus = $6,000) def. Adam Wamsley: ($2,000)