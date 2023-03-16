Video: Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman have intense staredown at UFC 286 press conference

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman had an intense staredown at the UFC 286 press conference, and the video can be seen above.

Edwards and Usman faced off along with UFC 286 co-headliners Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev for Saturday’s pay-per-view event, which takes place at The O2 in London and airs on ESPN+ PPV.

There was no physical contact between Edwards and Usman, who meet seven months after Edwards shocked the world by knocking out Usman with a head kick at UFC 278. But the rivals did not budge when they met in the center of the dais, briefly swaying back and forth as they locked eyes on each other.

Edwards attempts the first defense of the UFC welterweight title, while Usman hopes to add his name to the list of two-time welterweight champs.

Gaethje fights for the first time since a failed bid for the UFC lightweight title. The bonus-prone fighter faces striking technician Fiziev, who’s on a six-fight winning streak inside the octagon.