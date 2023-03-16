Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola in the works for UFC 288 in May

Lightweights Drew Dober and Matt Frevola are expected to scrap at the upcoming UFC 288 card scheduled on May 6 in Newark, N.J.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday with verbal agreements in place, although no contracts have been issued at this time. Frevola initially announced the fight on his Instagram.

Recognized as one of the most exciting fighters on the entire roster, Dober is currently riding a three-fight win streak with knockouts in every victory after dispatching Terrance McKinney, Rafael Alves and Bobby Green.

During his UFC career, Dober has 12 wins overall with nine of those ending by way of knockout or submission.

Meanwhile, Frevola will look to extend his own two-fight win streak after he scored back-to-back finishes over Ottman Azaitar and Genaro Valdez. Fighting at UFC 288 will also give Frevola a chance to compete alongside his longtime teammate Aljamain Sterling, who is headlining the event in a bantamweight title fight against Henry Cejudo.

Dober vs. Frevola is expected to be the latest addition to the growing card, which also features a lightweight clash with a potential title shot on the line when Beneil Dariush takes on Charles Oliveira.