UFC announces return to Abu Dhabi in October for UFC 294

The UFC is returning to Abu Dhabi this fall with another pay-per-view event.

On Thursday, the promotion announced that UFC 294 will take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 21. No bouts were announced for the event.

The location has become almost a home away from home for the UFC over the past few years. After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most of the world in 2020, the UFC hosted multiple events in Abu Dhabi, which at the time was billed as “Fight Island.” They returned in October 2021 for UFC 267 — which included Glover Teixeira capturing the light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz, along with an impressive first-round submission win for Khamzat Chimaev over Li Jingliang.

This past October, the UFC presented a stacked UFC 280 event, which saw Islam Makhachev win the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in the main event, along with Aljamain Sterling’s successful bantamweight title defense against T.J. Dillashaw, and Sean O’Malley picking up an upset win against Petr Yan.