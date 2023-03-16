No Bets Barred: Can Kamaru Usman reclaim title at UFC 286, plus the man who turned $1 into $400,000

After knocking out Kamaru Usman in one of the greatest comebacks in MMA history last year, welterweight champion Leon Edwards will put his newly won title on the line in a trilogy bout with Usman this Saturday at UFC 286, and so the No Bets Barred boys are back, and they’ve got a couple special guests in store.

To kick things off this week, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew are joined by Andrew Collins, the man who turned $1 into $400,000 at UFC 285 with a five-fight exacto-parlay, to talk about what some are calling the greatest bet in MMA history. Then the boys are joined by MMA On Point’s Alex Ritchings, who is on the ground in London for this week’s events, to talk about all things UFC 286.

Topics this week include differing opinions on whether Leon Edwards can retain his title, fervent debate on Justin Gaethje’s chances to rebound against Rafael Fiziev, unanimous agreement in Gunnar Nelson’s prospects against Bryan Barberena, and of course, some more flyweight under discourse.

Tune in for Episode 38 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.