Between the Links: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3, Gaethje vs. Fiziev, UFC 286, more

This Saturday, Leon Edwards looks to have lightning strike twice when he defends his welterweight title on home turf against the man he dethroned in Kamaru Usman at UFC 286. While there are certainly a lot of questions on both sides, which fighter needs this win more?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will give their thoughts on that topic, what the result could do for both guys moving forward in the UFC welterweight division, and more. Additionally, topics include the UFC 286 co-main event between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, along with other storylines surrounding Saturday’s pay-per-view event in London, Usman Nurmagomedov’s successful title defense against the now-retired Benson Henderson at Bellator 292 and where he ranks overall at lightweight, the UFC bantamweight picture after Merab Dvalishvili’s impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC Las Vegas, and more.

Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Brian Petrie from Anik & Florian, and the MMA Takes Podcast.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.